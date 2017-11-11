Negros Or. gov’t mourns board member’s death

DUMAGUETE City – The provincial government of Negros Occidental mourns the death of one of its Provincial Board (PB) members, Atty. Arturo Umbac.

Umbac met his untimely death while he was on an official trip in Aklan on Nov. 9.

Umbac – along with Acting Gov. Edward Mark Macias and some PB members – were in Aklan to learn insights from the local government’s experience when it undergone the ISO (international standards organization) accreditation.

According to Macias, the 84-year-old board member collapsed while they were touring a mangrove site during the trip.

Efforts to resuscitate Umbac failed. He was brought to a hospital where attending physicians pronounced him “dead on arrival.”

It was not immediately confirmed if cardiac arrest was the reason that Umbac collapsed.

PB member Nilo Sayson said Umbac was a “great loss on their part” – both as a colleague and a friend.

Umbac was well-versed in lawmaking, Sayson added.

The deceased PB member had served as general manager of the Negros Oriental II Electric Cooperative, which supplied power supply in the whole province in the 1990s.

Sayson said he could attest to the character of Umbac as general manager of the electric cooperative.

Umbac was PB member from 2004 to 2007. He ran for the Dumaguete City mayor’s position but lost.

Umbac then had his comeback at the PB when he won in the 2016 elections.

One of Umbac’s notable accomplishments as a PB member is the establishment of the Barangay Agricultural Development Center, which was a recipient of the Galing Pook national award.

Another is the ordinance that required 557 barangays in the province to keep a list of “walking blood donors” to be used during emergencies.

Umbac was also a brigade commander of a reserve battalion in Negros Oriental and a member of the national board of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines.

Sayson said Umbac had a good sense of humor and a good writer, making him an effective legislator. (PNA/PN)