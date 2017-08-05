Nephew cuts aunt’s throat in Calatrava

BACOLOD City – A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his aunt in Barangay Patun-an, Calatrava, Negros Occidental.

Marciana Cuales, 73, was sleeping in her bedroom when Jonas Balaon of Barangay Agpangi slit her throat using a razor, a police report showed.

Cuales was brought to Calatrava District Hospital where she was pronounced “dead on arrival.”

Balaon also had a cut on his neck, the police found out.

Initial investigation showed Balaon tried to commit suicide before killing Cuales.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police have yet to determine the motive in the killing./PN