New Lucena mayor slams SB, mulls legal remedies

ILOILO – Mayor Christian Sorongon of New Lucena town criticized the Sangguniang Bayan’s (SB) explanation for not granting him authority to join a UNESCO coalition.

Politics was behind the SB’s refusal to let the town participate in the International Coalition of Inclusive and Sustainable Cities, he insisted.

Sorongon is considering legal remedies.

“May ginatawag kita nga grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction,” he said. “I know ila man ina nga wisdom. Lantawon ta kon wala sila nag-abusar sa amo na nga kawsa.”

Sorongon said the SB members blocked “P210 million” worth of projects, but the latter said they did not know about the amount, only that the town gets a form of assistance if it joins the coalition.

According to the mayor, he met with the SB members on Dec. 19 to discuss the coalition and the possible aid. He admitted not mentioning the amount.

“Wala sila question. Ang tono nila daw OK na sila,” said Sorongon. “Gina-admit man nila na naghambal ako nga may foreign aid. Meaning kon P2 million lang, indi nila pagbatunon? Subong nga nabal-an nila nga lechon gale ang handa, mayapa-yapa sila?”

Sorongon said he has announced and talked about the foreign aid at several events in New Lucena “from October to December.” “Sa radio interviews, sa meeting namon, ginahambal ko nga may foreign aid,” he said.

The coalition aims to fight racism and other forms of discrimination, and serves as a platform for cities and towns to strengthen global solidarity and collaboration by sharing good practices, knowledge and expertise.

During their Dec. 22 session, SB members Willie Labaro, Isabelo Acollador, Rodolfo Sumaray, Isidro Sala, Paquito Sornito, Henry Acuero, and Nestor Sibolinao voted against giving Sorongon authority. Only Teodoro Barela and Rene Asoy — the mayor’s political allies — approved.

Discrimination and xenophobia (fear or hatred of foreigners or strangers) are among the coalition’s thrusts, but there are not many such cases in New Lucena, and the town has existing programs covering them, Sumaray had said.

But Sorongon stressed that “the mere presence of PWDs (persons with disabilities), youth and women is sufficient reason to campaign against discrimination.”

Joining the coalition will allow New Lucena to help its locals abroad who are experiencing racism and xenophobia, said the mayor.

“One does not need to be a victim to advocate,” he said. “Unfortunately, the SB members refuse to understand ang ginatawag nga kampanya, advocacy.”

“Indi nila gusto nga makakita kita sang mga programa diri. Lain ang ila political agenda,” said Sorongon. “Siguro naintindihan nila, but they refuse to understand kay may gina-patronize sila nga pulitiko sa banwa. Definitely may politics ini kay indi ako kumpormi sang ila nga rason. These are all palusot.”

Despite these, Sorongon said he remains very willing to collaborate with UNESCO. “Tinguhaan ko na lang nga makakuha proyekto nga madala sa banwa.”/PN