NGCP on track to complete post-‘Auring’ restoration

GRID operator National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) continues the repair of its lines affected by the passage of tropical depression “Auring,” which weakened into a low pressure area on Jan. 9.

The weather disturbance caused the tripping of the Butuan-Placer 138kV line at 9:47 p.m. on Jan. 8, subsequently affecting the Placer-Madrid 69kV and Placer-Surigao 69kV lines. The three lines serve the franchise areas of Surigao del Norte Electric Cooperative, Siargao Electric Cooperative, and Surigao del Sur 2 Electric Cooperative.

Another line, the Puerto-Damilag 34.5kV line serving the Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative, which tripped at 6:11 p.m. on the same day, has been restored at 11 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Aerial and foot patrols were mobilized to conduct assessment, inspection, and repairs on the affected transmission structures as soon as weather permitted on Monday. Upon inspection, NGCP reported two transmission structures in Alegria, Surigao del Norte and Remedios T. Romualdez, Agusan del Norte toppled by soil erosion caused by the river changing its course. Restoration is estimated to be completed by Thursday.

NGCP assures the public that it is continuously monitoring weather disturbances and is ready to activate its OCMC should there be any threat to its transmission facilities.

“NGCP is ready to respond to the call to expedite the restoration of normal power transmission operations. We recognize the importance of electricity in bringing back normalcy to affected areas,” stated the grid operator.

Necessary preparations and precautions have been implemented to minimize the impact of the typhoon on NGCP operation and facilities. These include ensuring the availability of hardware materials and supplies necessary for the repair of damages to facilities, as well as the positioning of line crews in strategic areas, to facilitate immediate restoration work./PN