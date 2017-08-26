NGCP tells public: Observe safety measures around transmission lines

BACOLOD City – Safety first.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) in Negros Occidental urged the public to take safety precautions to prevent untoward incidents involving transmission lines.

NGCP officials said they have observed dangerous practices causing these incidents.

The company instructed the public to avoid excavating anywhere near the foundation of transmission lines and putting up antennas near or under the electrical cables.

Deaths have been recorded in the province due to these practices, NGCP said.

Starting grass fires near or under the lines is also prohibited as it may cause power disruptions.

Parents were also told to remind their children not to shoot or target insulators or any part of the transmission line or tower.

Making the transmission tower a wall or foundation for one’s house or any structure is also not allowed as well as using the tower or cables as clotheslines.

When accidents happen, the NGCP advised to bring the victim to the nearest clinic or report to the local police, village officials or to a near NGCP office.

“We are taking efforts to achieve maximum safety for our consumers and the community,” NGCP said. (PIA/PN)