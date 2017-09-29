NO BULK WATER YET ON OCT. 16? Baciwa, BBWI mull contract change to keep promise

BACOLOD City – The Bacolod Bulk Water, Inc. (BBWI) might not be able to deliver bulk water to the residents starting Oct. 16 as promised.

The Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) bulk water supply project contractor has not yet laid down the pipes from its water treatment plant to the water district reservoir.

It has yet to secure a “right of way” as it negotiates with owners of properties where its pipes are supposed to pass.

For the BBWI to start delivering from Injection Point 1 in Barangay Granada by Oct. 16, Baciwa considers allowing the contractor to temporarily connect to its mainline, General Manager Juliana Carbon said yesterday.

The plan will require an amendment of the contract, so Baciwa sought “opinion or clearance” from the Office of the Government Corporate Council (OGCC), said Carbon.

The OGCC received the letter from Baciwa on Sept. 25, said Carbon.

On March 2, 2016 Baciwa signed a P1.1-billion, 25-year bulk water supply contract with BBWI.

The project has two injection points. Injection Point 2 is in Barangay Mansilingan.

Baciwa already learned from the BBWI that the delivery from Injection Point 2 will be delayed as the latter was still processing permits.

Carbon said they asked the OGCC to reply on or before Oct. 10.

Allowing the contract amendment will enable the BBWI to deliver on Oct. 16, she said.

While Baciwa does everything it can for the project to push through, it cannot take for granted the legalities surrounding the contract, said Carbon.

The BBWI is a consortium of Mactan Rock Industries, Inc., Tubig Pilipinas Group, Inc. and TGV Builders, Inc./PN