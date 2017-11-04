No crimes in San Jose on ‘Undas’ – cops

SAN JOSE, Antique – There were “zero crime incident” in this capital town during the two-day observance of Undas, according to the police.

Chief Inspector Juvy Cordero, head of the San Jose police station, said despite the influx of people in cemeteries, no crimes were reported on Nov. 1 and 2, All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, respectively.

A total of 71 security personnel from the San Jose police station were on “full alert” to secure eight public and private cemeteries in the town.

“There was even no confiscation of bladed weapons, alcoholic drinks and loud sound systems,” Cordero said.

She attributed the peaceful observance of Undas to the early warnings and instructions that the police relayed to the public through the media.

Cordero added that prohibiting overnight stays at the cemeteries was an effective policy in maintaining peace and order during Undas. (PNA/PN)