NO NEW UPDATE Aklan redistricting bill hangs

KALIBO, Aklan – The proposed bill dividing the province into two districts is still pending at the committee level.

House Bill No. 4670, authored by Aklan Rep. Carlito Marquez on December 2016, seeks to “reapportion the district to enhance representation and better governance.”

The redistricting bill is pending in the local government committee of the 18th Congress chaired by South Cotabato 1st District Rep. Pedro Acharon Jr., said Marquez.

“If the lower house fails to pass the bill this year, we cannot have two districts by 2019 elections,” Marquez added.

The province meets the 250,000-population minimum requirement stated in Article 6, Section 5, paragraph 3 of the 1987 Constitution.

If passed, the 1st legislative district will be composed of Libacao, Madalag, Banga, New Washington, Altavas, Batan, Balete and Kalibo with 297,318 population while the 2nd district, with 277,505 population, will include Makato, Malinao, Buruanga, Nabas, Tangalan, Malay, Numancia, Lezo and Ibajay. (Aklan Forum Journal/PN)