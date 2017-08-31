NO SEGREGATION, NO COLLECTION Collector to discuss schedule with locals

BACOLOD City – Unsegregated garbage will not be collected by the waste collection contractor.

That is the city government’s “no segregation, no collection” policy, which will be enforced starting today, albeit in select barangays at first.

IPM Construction and Development Corp. will have to visit the barangays first and discuss with village officials the schedule and process of collection, clarified Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran.

The policy will be immediately in effect in the barangays the IPM has visited, Familiaran said.

“For the meantime, ang wala pa makadtuan sang IPM, as is lang anay ang ila disposal of garbage,” said the vice mayor.

The Solid Waste Action Team, which Familiaran leads, will enforce the policy.

It was tasked to sustain the solid waste management program of the city government and ensure compliance with the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act

The team shall also “inculcate in the minds of the residents the values of discipline, self-reliance, resourcefulness, cooperation, cleanliness, and environmental awareness,” the city government said.

Barangays that will violate the policy will be penalized, while the cleanest and “greenest” barangays will be rewarded, Familiaran stressed.

Liga ng mga Barangay vice president Tanya Familiaran vowed to help strictly implement the “no segregation, no collection” policy.

She said they will also hold among residents information campaigns on the importance of proper solid waste management./PN