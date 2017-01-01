MANILA – Even star caliber players like Alyssa Valdez and Jaja Santiago have to work for their spot in the national women’s volleyball team set to compete in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games from Aug.19 to 31 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Newly-appointed national women’s volleyball team head coach Francis Vicente said all the players who wish to play for the country should submit themselves to the selection process.

“Nobody is assured of a slot in the national team,” said Vicente. “Even if you’re my former player like Alyssa Valdez or Jaja Santiago, everybody has to go through the process.”

“You have to dedicate yourself (to the national team), you will no longer carry the colors of your university or your club or your league, you will carry the colors of your country,” he added.

Vicente was formally appointed as national women’s volleyball team head coach by Larong Volleyball saPilipinas Inc. president Joey Romasanta on Thursday.

Vicente, who currently coaches Generika Life Savers in the Philippine Superliga and University of the East Lady Warriors in the UAAP, said that the tryouts will be held in Manila, Cebu and Davao.

“Gusto ko ibalik ang dating sistema na halos magpatayan ang mga players para sa iilang slots sa national team,” said Vicente. “Gusto ko makita silang magutom kasi dun natin mapapatunayan na handa silang gawin lahat para sa bansa natin.”

Valdez had earlier expressed her willingness to represent the country in the upcoming SEA Games later this year after her stint with the 3BB Nakornnont in the Thailand Volleyball League.

“I hope to get back in time for the SEA Games tournament,” said Valdez. “I would love to return to the national team. I would love to serve the country and if ever I will be given the chance to play for the Philippines in the SEA Games, game na game ako.”

The country participated in the SEAG for the first time in a decade last 2015, but the team led by Abigail Maraño, Rachel Daquis, Santiago, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Valdez failed to land a medal./PN