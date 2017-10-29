No violation of order against high heels

BACOLOD City – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has not received any report on establishments in Western Visayas that violated the “no high heels” policy.

DOLE has monitored more than 70 business establishments since the order took effect on Sept. 24, according to regional director Johnson Cañete.

“Our monitoring is a continuing activity. So far, there has been no reported violation in the region as the order is still in its initial implementation stage,” he added.

Cañete said establishments in Western Visayas are still in the process of complying.

He pointed out that employers were asked to submit their action plans stating when they are going to act on the order.

“We still have the developmental aspect of the order, thus, we are giving them the chance to comply,” Cañete said.

Labor inspectors are visiting establishments and checking whether they are following their respective action plans, Cañete added.

On Aug. 25, Labor secretary Silvestre Bello III issued Department Order No. 178 series of 2017, or the Safety and Health Measures for Workers Who By Nature of their Work Have to Stand at Work.

The order directed that employees must be given rest periods to cut the time spent standing or walking.

The maximum allowable shoe heel height in workplaces must also only be 1 inch, said the order.

It also required establishments to install appropriate flooring or mats to mitigate any adverse impact of frequent walking, and provide accessible seats to be used during rest periods.

Cañete earlier clarified that not all establishments are covered by the order.

He said it only targets workplaces with female employees who have to wear high-heeled shoes and stand at work or frequently walk for long periods, like salesladies, lady guards and school teachers. (PNA/PN)