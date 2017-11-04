No volcanoes in Panay Island, says Phivolcs

KALIBO, Aklan – There are no existing volcanoes in Panay Island, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Engineer Arlo Sabar of Phivolcs-Aklan issued a statement in response to queries and speculations that there is a hidden volcano in the province.

The speculations heightened after an unexplained explosion that occurred in Barangay Dalagsaan, Libacao, Aklan around 10 p.m. on Oct. 3.

The explosion caused three houses in the village to tilt.

The residents were told to evacuate the area after the explosion.

According to Sabar, a volcanic eruption is associated with lava flow, dome growth, pyroclastic flow, and surge.

There must also be a lateral blast, tephra fall and volcanic gas, Sabar added.

A volcanic phenomenon must also cause lahar flow, flooding, debris avalanche, landslide, tsunami, fissuring, hydrothermal explosion and secondary pyroclastic flow, Sabar further explained.

He said these factors must be present to declare an explosion a volcanic eruption, thus proving that there is a volcano in an area.

Earlier, Mayor Charito Navarosa called for an investigation into the cause of the explosion in the village.

The result of the investigation will be submitted to the Environmental Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The cause of the explosion in the village was still unidentified as of this writing. (PIA/PN