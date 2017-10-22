‘NPA leaders’ fall in Kabankalan

BACOLOD City – Two suspected leaders of the New People’s Army were arrested in Barangay Poblacion 1, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

Personnel from the Philippine Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) served Aurora “Lilay” Cayon and Louie Antonio “Louie Castro” Martinez arrest warrants at around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Cayon and Martinez were charged with robbery with violence or intimidation, arson, murder, and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Recovered from them were a .45-caliber pistol with live bullets and a hand grenade.

They were detained at the CIDG-Bacolod custodial facility and facing additional charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Colonel Eliezer Losañes, commander of 303rd Infantry Brigade, said Cayon and Martinez’ arrest was “a fruit of the collective cooperation of the people who are fed up of the terror and lies the suspects espoused.”

Losañes urged the public to support the Army in maintaining peace in Negros Island./PN