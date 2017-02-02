Onggocan TKOs foe to snatch IBF title

MANILA – Filipino boxer Robert Onggocan took home the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Youth flyweight belt with a seventh-round technical-knockout win over Iwan Zoda of Indonesia in Ngabang, Indonesia.

It was the first professional boxing title for the Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte native, who was on a four-bout winning run since his lone defeat to Pedro Taduran in 2015.

Onggocan showed his aggressiveness early on Wednesday by throwing numerous combinations, including a stinging right straight that wobbled his fellow veteran Zoda late in the third round.

Zoda made his presence felt in the middle rounds,but Onggocan was unstoppable with his quick attacks — enough to clinch the victory via late-round stoppage.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa Diyos at ibinigay Niya ang panalong ito sa akin,” said Onggocan. “Puspusan ang naging paghahanda ko para sa laban na ito dahil first time kong sumabak sa title fight.”

“Like what I told him before the fight, huwag niya sayangin yung pambihirang opportunity to fight for title,” said Onggocan’s manager Dino Olivetti. “I am glad that he showed what he is capable of doing.”

With the victory, the 20-year-old Onggocan improved his win-loss-draw ring record to 8-1-0, including four knockout victories. Zoda’s boxing slate, meanwhile, slid to 13-2-0, with 12 stoppage wins./PN