‘Only the good things’ Du30 to shrug off ‘drug protector claim’ – Marañon

BACOLOD City – Gov. Alfredo Marañon Jr. of Negros Occidental said he believes that President Rodrigo Duterte will “shrug off” the allegation that he and Vice Gov. Eugenio Lacson are protectors of illegal drugs in the province.

Marañon said the President will not “discuss” the issue when he arrives in the city today to attend the 38th MassKara Festival highlights.

Duterte’s time of arrival cannot be determined as of this writing.

“Probably the President has already been briefed of the allegation hurled against us,” Marañon said.

He added that Duterte will not believe the accusation since it is “clearly unfounded and a mere hearsay.”

Marañon said if given a chance, he will tell Duterte all the “good things” about the province.

He said he will report to the President how Negros Occidental remained to be the third richest province in the country.

“We will be thankful (of the support given to Negros Occidental) that we maintained being the third richest province,” Marañon said.

Lacson – who is in Cebu attedning the national assembly of the League of Vice Governors in the Philippines – said he will not be joining Duterte’s whereabouts in the city since he “did not receive an invitation.”

Marañon and Lacson were accused of being drug protectors after former Barangay 35 captain Manuel Huelar filed an affidavit claiming such.

Marañon had earlier said he will file a libel charge against Huelar, who is detained at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Barangay Handumanan for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Lacson has called Huelar’s allegation “malicious.”/PN