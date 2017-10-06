Order against ‘riding-in- tandem’ crimes mulled

BACOLOD City – The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) wanted to solve “riding-in-tandem” crimes in the city.

Councilor Dindo Ramos, chairman of the SP committee on transportation and traffic, proposed an ordinance that will ban riding on motorcycles in the city from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Ramos said the proposed ordinance has certain exemptions.

The proposal excuses female back riders, minors below 12 years old, and those who are constrained to ride a motorcycle due to emergency, which will be determined by apprehending officers, Ramos said.

A public hearing is scheduled next week, he added.

The Bacolod Traffic Authority Office, the City Legal Office and the Bacolod City police Office will jointly enforce the regulation once the ordinance is approved.

Earlier, Rep. Greg Gasataya suggested regulating riding on motorcycles in the city on specific hours.

Gasataya said he had been receiving complaints after theft and robbery incidents became rampant in the city./PN