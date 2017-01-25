Over P200-M agrarian reform projects in Iloilo expected to be completed in March

ILOILO City – The more than P200-million farm-to-market-road (FMR) projects of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) implemented in agrarian reform communities in the five municipalities of Iloilo province may be completed in March this year.

Provincial administrator Raul Banias on Tuesday said local chief executives (LCEs) of municipalities where the projects are being implemented, during their meeting with DAR Undersecretary for Foreign-Assisted and Special Projects Office Sylvia Mallari and Iloilo governor Arthur Defensor Sr., committed to fast track their implementation.

The projects funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are being implemented in the towns of San Rafael, Bingawan, Dumangas, Barotac Viejo and Lambunao.

Banias said the projects are now 80 percent completed.

The projects include the concreting and rehabilitation of the FMR project in San Rafael with a bridge component amounting to P56.2 million; FMR project in Bingawan worth P51.9 million; FMR project in Dumangas worth P25.8 million; FMR project in Barotac Viejo worth P34.1 million; and FMR project in Lambunao worth P57.6 million.

Once completed, they are expected to “uplift the lives of the agrarian reform communities in the five towns and provide convenience to the farmers and other people in bringing their products from the farm to the market,” Banias said. (PNA)