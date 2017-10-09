Overloaded trucks banned in NegOcc

BACOLOD City – Trucks carrying more than their load capacity are barred in the province.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) will start apprehending overloaded trucks in Negros Occidental this week, according to Sangguniang Panlalawigan member Salvador Escalante.

On Oct. 6, representatives from the LTO Region 6, the National Economic Development Agency, the Sugar Regulatory Administration, sugar mills, trucker groups, and sugarcane producers meet to discuss the ban.

Escalante said the trucks carrying sugarcane and quarry materials, among, others, are restricted to follow their load limits.

The LTO will deploy a team that will conduct mobile inspections on different national highways.

The team will use a portable weighing gadget to identify overloaded trucks, Escalante said.

He added that even those trucks that the DILG hired will be apprehended, if they violate the ban.

According to Escalante, there is a national law banning overloaded trucks.

But it seems like Negros Occidental is “exempted” from the ban, Escalante said.

He added that there are a lot of overloaded sugarcane-carrying trucks in the province.

During the meeting, some trucker groups raised their concerns against the ban.

Though Escalante failed to further elaborate what those “concerns” were.

Nevertheless, he said a dialogue will be scheduled to seek solutions for the matter./PN