P.8-M city hall aid for 3 charities

BACOLOD City – Three charitable institutions will receive P800,000 in financial assistance from the city government.

They are St. Mary’s Home for the Aged, Fray Luis Amigo Health Center and Negros Occidental Rehabilitation Foundation, Inc.

These charities have been city hall partners in extending services to the less fortunate, said Councilor Caesar Distrito.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod approved the donation during its session on Dec. 21.

St. Mary’s Home for the Aged was allotted P150,000 for the food consumption of homeless, abandoned and neglected elderly.

Fray Luis Amigo Health Center, on the other hand, will get P350,000 for the needs of a mini-hospital serving Barangay Cabug and neighboring villages.

Meanwhile Negros Occidental Rehabilitation Foundation, Inc. will receive P300,000 for the medicines, assistive devices and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

Distrito, chairman of the committee on laws, ordinances and good government, and on appropriations and finance, said the city council previously approved donations for other nongovernment organizations and institutions.

Among them are Bacolod Girls’ Home Foundation, Inc., Holy Family Home of Bacolod Foundation, Holy Infant Nursery Foundation, Inc., and Kalipay Negrense Foundation, Inc./PN