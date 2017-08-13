P1.6B for access roads in Aklan

KALIBO, Aklan – The Aklan Engineering District under the Department of Public Works and Highways allotted P1.6 billion for infrastructure projects next year.

The projects include the improvement of access roads leading to economic zones.

The improvement of the Numancia-Lezo provincial road and the road from Batan, Aklan to Sapia, Capiz got P80 million each.

The latter aims to support the coconut processing facility in Batan.

The Numancia-Lezo road improvement project was endorsed by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Aklan Chapter (PCCI-Aklan) and the Department of Trade and Industry Aklan (DTI-Aklan).

The road project will boost the pottery business in Lezo, said PCCI-Aklan president Ramel Buncalan.

DTI-Aklan officials visited the pot-making industry in Lezo last weekend.

Construction of multipurpose buildings, flood-control structures and farm-to-market roads were also planned./PN