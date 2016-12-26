P1.814B for Aklan approved

KALIBO, Aklan – The province will operate on a P1,814,806,333 budget in 2017.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved the budget on Dec. 23, according to Vice Gov. Reynaldo “Boy” Quimpo, presiding officer.

In 2016 the provincial government budget was around P1.5 billion.

“Of the (2017) budget, P1,062,207,833 was placed for the general fund,” Quimpo said. “The Economic Enterprise Development Office budget, meanwhile, was around P752,598,500.”

Gov. Florencio Miraflores formally accepted the budget in the presence of the Provincial Local Finance Committee./PN