P15-P25 wage hike expected in WV, Negros Occidental

BACOLOD City – The two labor representatives in the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-6 expect the effectivity of the latest P15 to P25 daily minimum wage increase before March.

Wennie Sancho, who is from the General Alliance of Workers Association, said Tuesday he has already signed Wage Order No. 23.

His colleague Hernane Braza, who represents the National Congress of Unions in the Sugar Industry of the Philippines-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (NACUSIP-TUCP), is expected to sign this week.

Under Wage Order No. 23, which covers minimum wage earners in Western Visayas and Negros Occidental, a P25-increase will be granted for workers in the commercial and industrial sectors while P15 for those in the agricultural sector.

When the increase takes effect, industrial and commercial workers, who at present earn P256.50 to P298.50 per day, will then receive P281.50 to P323.50.

Agricultural workers, who currently get P256.50 to P266.50, will then earn P271.50 to P281.50 daily.

Braza said he does not see any reason that will delay the implementation of the latest wage increase.

He added that the RTWPB-6 is in the process of reviewing the implementing rules and regulations, but they believe that before March, or by the second half of February, the wage increase will already take effect.

Sancho said that after all seven members of the RTWPB-6 have signed Wage Order No. 23, the document will be sent back to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) for affirmation. The publication will follow.

He added that they expect the effectivity 15 days after its publication, which is probably before March.

Workers in Negros Occidental, although now under the Negros Island Region, remain under the jurisdiction of RTWPB-6.

In September last year, NWPC officer-in-charge executive director Alex Avilla instructed RTWPB-6 chairman Salome Siaton to “still consider Negros Occidental as part of its jurisdiction considering that the Wage Board in NIR is not yet constituted.”

“This will ensure the welfare and interest of workers in Negros Occidental,” Avilla said in a letter to Siaton. (PNA)