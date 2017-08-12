P2.46M worth of shabu seized in San Carlos City

BACOLOD City – About P2.46 million worth of shabu were recovered in a sting operation in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

The 36-year-old Hanjie Alquiza of Barangay Punao and 24-year-old Charlemagne Mavida of Barangay 2 were charged on Aug. 11 before the City Prosecutor’s Office for sale and possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002.

Police caught Alquiza and Mavida when they sold shabu to an undercover officer for P2,500 around 2 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Both former convicts – Alquiza for attempted homicide and Mavida for robbery – were released from jail last month.

The sting operation was staged by the drug enforcement unit of Negros Occidental provincial police and San Carlos City Police Station. (PNA)