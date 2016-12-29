P200-T BOUNTY FOR JANIUAY COP

ILOILO – Police are still hunting down a colleague charged with killing his superior officer on New Year’s Eve last year.

A P200,000 reward was raised for the arrest of Senior Police Officer 1 Arnold Lizada.

Lizada of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office’s (IPPO) 2nd Maneuver Platoon fled after shooting Inspector Christian Lee Nelmida inside their headquarters based in Barangay Jibolo, Janiuay town.

Nelmida’s family offered P100,000, while Philippine National Police Academy graduates from Western Visayas offered another P100,000, said Chief Inspector Aron Palomo, IPPO spokesperson.

The amount will be given to “anyone who can give us information that will lead to his (Lizada) arrest,” Palomo said.

Lizada is currently considered armed and dangerous.

Aside from murder, the native of Barangay Poblacion, Lambunao, faces another charge: malversation of government property.

He did not return his service firearms — a .9mm pistol and an M16 — despite an order from the IPPO supply officer.

“We could not locate him right now,” the IPPO spokesperson said, “but a manhunt operation is ongoing.”

Lizada used a 12-gauge shotgun on Nelmida. He had the firearm with him when he fled.

The shooting took place at the kitchen of the 2nd Maneuver Platoon’s headquarters while Nelmida was getting ready for supper.

Lizada entered the kitchen and shot his superior officer on the chest.

The two may have had a previous misunderstanding and the victim’s not-so-pleasant attitude on Dec. 31, 2015 may have compounded their animosity toward each other, police sources said.

Police stations across the province had been ordered to form tracker teams to look for the fugitive officer.

Regional Trial Court Judge Victorino Maniba issued the arrest warrant against Lizada on April 25. The judge refused to grant the suspect bail.

Earlier the Police Regional Office 6’s Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS) found the officer guilty of grave misconduct — an administrative offense — in connection with Nelmida’s shooting.

In March, then regional police director Chief Superintendent Bernardo Diaz approved RIAS’ recommendation to dismiss Lizada from the service./PN