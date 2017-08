BACOLOD City – Shabu valued at P250,000 was confiscated from two suspects in a sting operation in Silay City, Negros Occidental.

Residents Elmer Solano and John Anthony Andrino were arrested in Barangay Mambulac on Aug. 12.

Recovered from the two were 11 sachets of shabu, a police report showed.

Solano and Andrino were detained and facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002./PN