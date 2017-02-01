P30 taxi flag down rate still in effect

ILOILO City – The taxi flag down rate in Western Visayas is still P30, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 6.

The regional board’s legal counsel Jose Marie Lamparero said the P10 deduction from the flag down rate is still in effect.

Passengers should tell taxi drivers to deduct P10 from their total fare, said Lamparero.

Noting that some taxi drivers were not observing the P10 deduction, he encouraged passengers to report any violation through the LTFRB-6 hotline (033) 329-4385.

In addition, he advised passengers to demand receipts, although the latter may opt not to take cabs with no receipts.

Penalties ranging from P5,000 to P15,000 and cancellation of franchise will be meted to those found guilty of the violation.

Lamparero also advised taxi passengers to be vigilant as sometimes, they forget their personal things like cellphones and bags, among others, in taxis.

Passengers should get the plate number of the taxi so LTFRB could help them recover their lost belongings, said Lamparero. (PNA)