P300,000 for Antique’s most child-friendly barangays

SAN JOSE, Antique – The provincial government of Antique allocated P300,000 for the winners of the Search for the Most Child-Friendly Barangays.

The search – under Provincial Ordinance No. 2011-070 – encourages the implementation of child-friendly programs in the villages, said Provincial Social Welfare Officer Larry Petinglay.

The towns will be divided into three clusters: southern, central and northern Antique.

The town declared as winner in each cluster will receive P100,000 cash prize.

The criteria and mechanics of the search were based on the Department of Interior and Local Government’s indicators for child-friendly governance.

The provincial government also allocated P200,000 for the operational expenses of the competition.

Winners will be awarded in November, the Children’s Month. (PIA/PN)