PAF member hurt after accidental shooting

BACOLOD City – A Philippine Air Force (PAF) member was injured after his service firearm accidentally went off at the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) compound in Barangay Estefania.

Nocppo spokesperson Police Inspector Charrmae De Paz said Staff Sergeant Jun-Jun Elbanbuena of Guimbal, Iloilo sustained a gunshot wound on the left chest.

Elbanbuena was cleaning his .45-caliber gun in the Tactical Operation Group 6 office on Friday, De Paz said.

After cleaning his firearm, Elbanbuena stood up, slid on the plywood where he was sitting and accidentally pulled the trigger, De Paz added.

Elbanbuena was rushed to the Dr. Pablo O. Torre Memorial Hospital in the city for treatment./PN