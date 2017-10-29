Palawan man rescued in Sipalay City coast

BACOLOD City – Local fishermen rescued a man whose motorboat was damaged in the coastal waters of Sipalay City, Negros Occidental.

The 65-year-old Orlando Warizal of Barangay Santa Ana, Puerto Princesa, Palawan said big waves and strong winds damaged his motorboat.

Warizal was rescued on Oct. 24 and was turned over to the Philippine Coast Guard in Bacolod City led by Lieutenant Senior Grade Jimmy Oliver Vingno.

After two days, Warizal was turned over to the Philippine Coast Guard in Iloilo City which facilitated his trip to Palawan.

Warizal said his companion, a certain “Sonny,” went missing after their motorboats were damaged on Oct. 3.

Warizal said he had been eating seaweeds and drinking seawater since./PN