‘Paolo’ leaves P50M loss in NegOcc – OPA

BACOLOD City – Rains and floods brought by typhoon “Paolo” resulted to an estimated P50-million damage to crops and fisheries in Negros Occidental.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) report on Friday showed that the highest amount of loss (P49.3 million) was from the rice sector.

About 1,601 farmers in 64 barangays in eight towns and cities – covering 1,982.3 hectares of rice plantations – were affected, the OPA report further showed.

Bago City, considered the province’s “rice bowl,” registered the most loss at P22.78 million.

Following Bago City were the towns Valladolid with P14.2 million loss, Pontevedra with P8.26 million, Hinigaran with P1.78 million, Moises Padilla with P1.04 million, La Castellana with P1.03 million, Binalbagan with P179,500, and San Enrique with P68,304.

The damage to high-value commercial crops, especially vegetables, amounted to P389, 840 affecting 15 farmers in 13.45 hectares in three localities: Bago City (P254,480), La Castellana (P121,860) and Binalbagan (P13,500).

Meanwhile, 11 farmers in 2.9 hectares of corn plantation located in Bago City, Binalbagan, and La Castellena registered production loss amounting to P36,530.

The OPA report stated that the fishery sector incurred loss amounting to P475,880, which affected 21 fisherfolk. (PNA/PN)