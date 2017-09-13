Participate in brgy planning, Valderrama residents urged

SAN JOSE, Antique – Residents of the villages in Valderrama were encouraged to participate during barangay planning activities.

Provincial Planning and Development Officer Juliana Cepe said the residents must take part in achieving the Ambisyon Natin 2040 of the National Economic Development Authority.

“There must be a common plan for barangays. So please come out and participate in the barangay planning,” Cepe said during the Philippine Information Agency’s KumpaS Barangay on Sept. 7 at the municipal hall.

The residents were also urged to be members of the Barangay Development Council.

Cepe added the residents must also join organized group and sectors representing the youth, mothers and overseas workers, among others.

Cepe believed the residents can voice out their needs to the government through these groups.

The provincial government will also be ready to extend its assistance to projects included in the barangay or municipal plan, Cepe said.

“This is called the harmonization plan,” explained Cepe. “The Provincial Development Council, through the Provincial Planning and Development Office, is mandated to review the comprehensive development plan of the municipalities and barangays.” (PIA/PN)