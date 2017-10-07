Passi City police chief sacked

ILOILO City – The police chief of Passi City was relieved in light of the death of a man involved in a rumble two weeks ago.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) was looking into the allegation that Passi police officers mauled Jomar Laurizo while in detention.

Chief Inspector Gervinson Moyo was “administratively relieved” for command responsibility, said Senior Superintendent Marlon Tayaba, IPPO director.

Moyo was sacked effective Oct. 2. He was transferred to the IPPO headquarters in Santa Barbara town. Chief Inspector Elmer Magbanua replaced him.

Laurizo, a 31-year-old resident of Barangay Sibacongan, Lambunao, Iloilo, died at the Don Valerio Palmares Sr. Memorial District Hospital three days after the rumble on Palmares Street, Passi City on Sept. 25.

Police Officer 2 Chito Aguilario, 34, also figured in the rumble. Laurizo allegedly stabbed him on the chest. Aguilario was still confined at the Iloilo Doctors’ Hospital.

Two other persons wounded were taken to the Western Visayas Medical Center – Gregorio Valencia, 26, and Arnold Palec, both of Cabuanga Street, Passi City.

The Passi City police detained Jerry Laurizo, 47, and Ermando Laurizo, both of Barangay Sibacongan, Lambunao, and Luther Palec, 20, of Saligumba Street, Passi City.

Jomar Laurizo was also brought to the Passi City police station but officers allegedly mauled him when they learned that he stabbed their colleague.

Moyo’s relief was necessary so as not to “hamper or influence the ongoing investigation,” Tayaba said.

Earlier, Moyo said the rumble happened at around 11:30 p.m. at a convenience store. The men were binge drinking. Aguilario tried to stop the rumble, said Moyo./PN