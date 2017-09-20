Patricio says he’s not on NBI list; Celino still silent

ROXAS City – Pilar mayor Gideon Ike Patricio claimed that his name was not included in the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) list of government officials subject to a lifestyle check.

“I verified it with my contact person at the NBI national office. It was negative,” Patricio said.

Patricio was not afraid to undergo a lifestyle check, though.

He said, “It’s normal for us public officials to undergo checking. My businesses are legal.”

The Pilar executive chief owns a trucking business and a gasoline station in the town.

Last year, President Rodrigo Duterte accused Patricio and Roxas City mayor Angel Alan Celino of being drug protectors.

Celino, on the other hand, has remained silent on the issue.

“His absence in the office for the past weeks only raises more questions than answers,” said a city hall employee who requested anonymity.

It was not immediately clear if Celino’s absence was in line with his official duties.

On Sept. 18, Celino’s media liaison officer told reporters that the Roxas City mayor will give his comment on the issue “in due time.”

For his part, Gov. Antonio del Rosario said, “If illegal activities proliferate during their watch, the chief of police must also be blamed for inefficiency.”/PN