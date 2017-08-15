‘Penalize STL players during suspension’

ROXAS City – A moratorium may not be enough.

Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) member Jonathan Besa will propose an ordinance imposing penalty on anyone who will play Small Town Lottery (STL) while there is a 60-day moratorium on the numbers game in Capiz.

Bettors and operators must be penalized, said Besa, who will request to suspend the rules of today’s SP session to discuss the proposal.

The Provincial Board suspended STL earlier this month because no public consultation was held before the operation was approved.

The consultation will be held on Aug. 23 yet to be led by SP committee on laws and good government chair Eleuper Martinez.

But it was learned that the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and the Five Star Gaming and Entertainment Corp. plan to operate STL starting Aug. 18.

“We are not denying STL operation in Capiz. But public consultation is indispensable. It is prescribed by the Local Government Code,” said Besa.

Under the proposed ordinance, violators will be fined with at least P5,000 and /or imprisoned for eight to 12 months, at the court’s discretion./PN