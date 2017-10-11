PENRO-Aklan first to receive patent in WV

KALIBO, Aklan – The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office is first among other offices under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Western Visayas to acquire a land title.

“We will have no more worries from this day until the next years because we finally have an office we can officially call our own, our home,” said Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Ivene Reyes.

PENRO’s newly acquired land property is located in Bliss Site in this capital town.

The patent was given to PENRO during the Handog Titulo program at the NVC Gymnasium in Barangay Estancia.

A patent was also awarded to the 12th Infantry Batallion of the Philippine Army in Barangay Libas, Banga, Aklan, where Environment secretary Roy Cimatu was once assigned while he was serving in the military.

Eleven schools received land titles, too. They were the Estancia Elementary School, Lapag Primary School, Bubog Elementary School, Dumaguit Elementary School, Union National High School, Bay-Ang Elementary School, Madalag Elementary School, Linayasan National High School, Numancia National High School of Fisheries, Laserna Elementary School, and Polo Elementary School.

The Linayasan National High School received two land titles.

Titling of school sites and government offices is under Republic Act 10023, or the Free Patent Act. (DENR Region 6/PN)