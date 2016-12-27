IN a recent column, this corner highlighted the Biblical basis behind Cong. Jerry P. Treñas’ announcement to quit politics, the first verse of Ecclesiastes 3: “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” He said that at 60, it’s time for him to give way to younger aspirants.

If with that announcement the “graduating” congressman of Iloilo City raised eyebrows, it was because he is deemed as “sure winner” should he opt to run for mayor. No doubt the man thinks so, too.

But as he subsequently rationalized, he has had enough of politics, having thrived in it for three decades – at one time or another as councilor, OIC-mayor, mayor and congressman. Now is the time to spend more time for his family.

Sometime last week, we grabbed the opportunity to ask Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog for comment on Treñas’ unexpected decision. His reaction reminded me of the saying, “Only fools do not change their mind.”

Incidentally, Mabilog once told this writer that he would quit politics at age 50. But there is no indication of that now that he is 51.

Rather than react to the premise that the outgoing congressman is not running for mayor, he said, “I pray for the approval of his bill dividing Iloilo City into two districts.”

In that scenario, Treñas could change his mind and run for mayor while his allies – Mabilog and Vice Mayor Jose Espinosa III – could both vie for congressman alongside, not against, each other. Otherwise, the two would fight for the lone seat.

To abort that clash, Treñas would have to “sacrifice” by having Espinosa, a relative by affinity, run for mayor. Lest you forget, the wives of Jerry and Joe III – the former Rosalie and Gina Sarabia – are sisters.

“Jerry was instrumental in my political rise,” Mabilog said, obviously obviating the likelihood of their political break-up.

Methinks the incumbent vice-mayor is not really interested in succeeding the incumbent congressman. Given the seriousness of JPT’s retirement announcement, Joe III would aim for the city mayorship.

The opportunity for this writer to confirm that view presented itself during Sarabia Jewelry’s 71th anniversary press briefing at the Farm to Table Restaurant last December 23.

“Are you running for mayor in 2019?” I asked the “vice.”

“Yes,” he said, nodding.

Any contender out there?

***

In that aforesaid gathering, Gina Sarabia – its president who happens to be the wife of Joe III – talked about recreation of old designs pioneered by the family matriarch, Doña Amparo Divinagracia Sarabia.

We saw a sample then and there, a necklace worn by Sarabia’s brand ambassador, Miss Dinagyang 2015 Vanessa Carlos.

Most of the jewelry pieces now on display at their SM City flagship store were designed by her daughter Regine, a Paris-schooled gemologist. She and her three beautiful sisters – Patricia, Bea and Issa – make up the third-generation Sarabia Jewelry family.

“We intend to open more outlets within Panay Island,” Madam Gina said, anticipating bigger demand from even cost-conscious customers. “With us, they get what they want.”

Ms. Lenny Ledesma, their marketing manager, said there is growing demand for made-to-order designs that only the best plateros are capable of crafting.

Jewelry aficionado Florence Hibionada agrees: Since customers nowadays are wary of fake gemstones passed off as diamonds, she goes for the experts in detecting imitations.

Well, 71 years of jewelry-making is no laughing matter. The first Sarabia Jewelry opened shop on Guanco Street, Iloilo City, in 1945./PN