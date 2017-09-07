‘PERYAHAN’ ILLEGAL PCSO chairman warns of arrests

BACOLOD City – “Peryahan Games” is illegal. Anyone caught operating it will be arrested, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) stressed.

PCSO chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz said he has received reports that the erstwhile agency-sanctioned numbers game still exists in this city.

Speaking to reporters in Silay City, Negros Occidental yesterday, Corpuz said the PCSO has not been supervising the game since 2014.

Global Tech Mobile Online Corp. was no longer authorized to operate Peryahan in any province and had not been turning over any revenue since that year, said Corpuz.

Corpuz met with Senior Superintendent Jack Wanky, acting Bacolod City Police Office director, and Senior Superintendent Rodolfo Castil, Negros Occidental police director, to discuss the alleged Peryahan operation here.

Wanky told reporters Corpuz asked him and Castil to monitor Peryahan and arrest operators and players.

That there is no longer a contract between PCSO and Global Tech is a “loud and clear” indication that Peryahan is illegal, Corpuz stressed.

He pointed out that Small Town Lottery is now the only legal localized numbers game.

Peryahan included three games that involved a lottery of balls or coins dropped into draw machines or spinning boards. Players can win up to P800 for a P1 bet.

An article on the PCSO website posted in March this year stated that the agency “no longer conducts Peryahan Games as early as 2016.”

“PCSO already terminated the Deed of Authority issued to Global Tech Mobile Online Corporation (Globaltech) to operate Peryahan ng Bayan in various provinces, including Quezon City, effective Feb. 17, 2016,” the article quoted Pilar Cruz of the PCSO Corporate Planning Department as saying in a statement.

Cruz said the PCSO has informed the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation and the Department of the Interior and Local Government Unit about the matter, the article stated.

“On Jan. 6, 2017, PCSO chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz issued a certification that the agency is no longer conducting Peryahan Games and that PCSO has not authorized any other entity to operate Peryahan ng Bayan,” the article quoted Cruz as saying./PN