PG Zoluaga maps out a hurting nation in ‘Habitat’

“I BELIEVE may responsibility ang artist sa iya community,” shares veteran Ilonggo artist and activist PG Zoluaga.

Known for his advocacy-driven works, the Pinoy Icon 2011 – Juan Luna awardee opened his newest solo show entitled “Habitat” on Saturday at gallery i in Iloilo City Proper.

“Derived from the Latin word ‘habitare ‘which means it inhabits, habitat refers to the natural environment in which an organism or a population normally lives,” explained Zoluaga.

“This series attempts to show a drastic way of understanding ecological issues, drawing attention to mother earth’s destruction… primarily caused by human activities.”

Presented in three striking colors, the pieces in the “Habitat” series resemble wounded topography seen from the sky, all pining environmental undercurrents and seeking to stimulate the audience’s senses.

In “GREEN HABITAT,” Zoluaga maps out verdant tableaus stained with the murky colors of pollution and industrialization. “These are abstract presentations of the remaining greens of the land which help sustain life on earth,” the artist shares.

The 1998 Philippine Arts Awards Jurors’ Choice winner offers a cautionary tale in “Black Habitat” – with gashes slashing through the canvas, in black as dark as coal.

“I want to awaken awareness sa mga tawo, to stir up and shake them to realize ang sitwasyon natun subong,” relates Zoluaga. “Supposed to be kita ang stewards of the earth, pero kita pa ang gaguba.”

However, the artist and musician furthers that “Habitat” is not solely tackling themes of environmentalism and conservation.

“It appears to be environmental pero there is a deeper message. I wanted to address a pressing issue in an environmental way, para hindi siya tama ka gulpi. It’s a subtle way of presenting it,” he relates.

In “RED HABITAT,” Zoluaga digs deep to unearth “the destructive effects of war, intolerable atrocities on innocent lives, and human brutality.”

“I chose red to be the center of the presentation because, it is something that directly affects us all right now,” he explains.

At the center of the exhibit is a large standing piece splattered with what resembles blood and bruises, unto which images of carnage and cruelty are projected as the sound of gunshots cuts through the gallery every few minutes.

“I want the show to be a reminder of the harsh realities we face today,” said Zoluaga. “Ang role ko diri is to merely be a medium so people can reflect on what is happening in our country right now and encourage them to react.”

“‘Habitat’ is a call to action. It’s an extension of my advocacy.”

A University of the Philippines Diliman and University of San Agustin alum, Zoluaga is both a visual artist and musician. He was the the 1999 Philippine representative to the ASEAN Arts Awards in Hanoi, Vietnam, and had the 1998 Best Entry in the Centennial Painting Competition of the Art Association of the Philippines.

“Habitat” is open to the public at gallery i, Unit 2B, 2F E. Villanueva Bldg, Corner JM Basa and Aldeguer St. 5000, Iloilo City. Gallery i is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m./PN