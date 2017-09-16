PH officials heading to China to promote ‘Build, build, build’

DPWH

Public Works secretary Mark Villar shares photos of the proposed Binondo Intramuros Bridge – a 4.61 B project connecting Intramuros and Binondo, has already been approved by NEDA. It is one of the 12 new bridges which DPWH will be constructing in the area to provide alternative linkages between major thoroughfares.

MANILA – Some of the Philippines’ economic managers are going to China at the end of the month to drum up support for the Duterte administration’s “Build, build, build” program, the Department of Finance (DOF) said Friday.

The Philippine delegation going to China from Sept. 27-29 will be composed of executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, Finance secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Budget secretary Benjamin Diokno, Transportation secretary Arthur Tugade, Public Works secretary Mark Villar, and Vivencio Dizon, president of the Bases Conversion Development Authority.

The DOF said the Cabinet secretaries will meet with high-ranking Chinese officials to discuss the progress of the preparations for the big-ticket infrastructure projects that would be partly funded by Official Development Assistance from China.

Last March, Dominguez and China Commerce Vice Minister Fu Ziying, formalized an agreement on preliminary feasibility studies for the proposed Davao City Expressway and the Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridges Project. (ABS-CBN News)