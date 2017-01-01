MANILA – In line with the government’s thrust against illegal drugs, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) is offering a medical detoxification package for Filipino drug dependents.

“Through the medical detoxification package, PhilHealth will ensure the provision of the minimum standards of medical interventions to safely manage the acute physical symptoms of withdrawal associated with stopping drug use,” said Acting president and chief executive officer Ramon Aristoza Jr.

Under Circular No. 2016-0030, the medical detoxification package, which is available in all accredited 1, 2, and 3 government hospitals and in other accredited drug rehabilitation centers, will cost only P10,000.

It will be provided to PhilHealth members with acute physical symptoms of use of amphetamine-type stimulants such as methamphetamine, cocaine and ecstasy.

Aristoza said if there is a documented indication to treat a common co-morbidity associated with withdrawal symptoms arising from the substance, a case rate corresponding to the co-morbidity may also be availed of.

The medical detoxification is only the first stage to effective drug addiction treatment the official pointed out.

The success of the medical detoxification, according to him, depends on the concerted efforts of agencies resolving the challenges of drug addiction in terms of the personal, health, and societal aspects of drug rehabilitation.

Aristoza said all PhilHealth eligible members and their dependents can avail of the benefit package as a one-time benefit.

He also reminded the beneficiaries like the indigents, sponsored, kasambahay, lifetime and senior citizen members who are admitted in the ward accommodation in accredited government health care institutions (HCIs) of the no balance billing (NBB) system.

Those who are admitted in government HCIs but are not eligible to NBB will have a co-payment that should not exceed the package rate, the state-run health agency said.

“PhilHealth is mandated to provide health insurance coverage for all Filipinos and supports the government’s efforts in the fight against drugs. It is one with the government in achieving long-term abstinence from the use of illicit substances,” Aristoza ended./PN