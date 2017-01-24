Ping confirms Jan. 26 Senate probe on Jee Ick-Joo killing

MANILA – The Senate has confirmed that it is investigating on Jan. 26 the abduction and killing of a South Korean businessman Jee Ick-Joo allegedly inside the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Camp Crame.

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, chair of the committee investigating the matter, said they have invited SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, prime suspect; Choi Kyung Jin, wife of Jee; and director general Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa of the PNP to the inquiry.

Thursday’s investigation, the lawmaker said, seeks to find out whether Jee’s kidnapping and murder was an isolated case or an ongoing practice.

“As it is now, based on letters we received sa office, may similar incidents na naglalabasan. We want to find out kung totoo ba talaga nangyari yan. An incident in Pasay for example and there are several incidents in Cebu as far as Cebu may natanggap kaming letter diyan,” Lacson said.

“Alam nilang maghe-hearing so they are volunteering information. We want to find out kung commonplace ba ito. Kung commonplace, we have a real problem. Kasi kung hindi isolated at maraming ganyang nangyayari, malaking problema hindi lang ng pulis kundi tayong lahat.”

The public order chief shared that the wife of Sta. Isabel volunteered to attend the hearing, but said he is not “too enthusiastic” to invite her because “she is all over the place.”

“Ang dami niyang sinasabi, sinisiraan ang PNP. We want to hear from the person himself muna, si Sta. Isabel,” Lacson said.

Sta. Isabel’s wife earlier claimed she has a “recorded cellphone conversation” between her husband and Supt. Raphael Dumlao, a team leader of the Anti-Illegal Drugs Group.

The audio recording would prove her husband’s innocence, she added.

Lacson concluded, “Hindi iyan pwede i-play ito. We are prohibited from participating in an illegal act kasi illegal wiretapping ang ginawa niya.”/PN