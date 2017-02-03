Plant more peanuts, Antique farmers urged

SAN JOSE, Antique – Select farmers’ associations in Antique recently received around 220 boxes (880 kilos) of peanut seeds from the Department of Agriculture.

The department encouraged them to plant more peanuts.

The beneficiaries and the amounts of seeds they received were as follows:

* San Jose – Pantao Farmers’ Association and Durog United Small Farmers’ Association; 126 kilos

* Laua-an – Guinbangga-an Maria Jaguiquican ARC; 126 kilos

* Bugasong – Bagtason Farmers’ Association and Ilaures Farmers’ Association; 126 kilos

* Valderrama – Katilingban kang Mangunguma sa Pandanan MPC, Bunsod Farmers Association, Manlacbo Aton Kauswagan Association, Nabaywan Irrigators’ Association; 126 kilos

* Sibalom – Bontol Farmers’ Association and Pis-anan Farmers’ Association; 126 kilos

* San Remigio – Carawisan Farmers’ Association; 125 kilos

* Patnongon – Igburi Farmers’ Association and Catwayan Tamayoc Cabudipa IA; 125 kilos

Provincial Agriculturist Nick Calawag said the seeds distribution was part of the High-Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP) of the Agriculture department.

The HVCDP aims to ensure food security, promote productivity and quality crops with export potentials, address the problem on poverty, create livelihood opportunities, and contribute to national development.

Present during the distribution of peanut seeds were Vice Gov. Edgar Denosta, Provincial Legal Officer Art Lastimoso, Sangguniang Panlalawigan committee on agriculture chairman Fernando Corvera, and Assistant Provincial Agriculturist Concepcion Cepe, among others. (PIA/PN)