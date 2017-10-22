Police arrest rape, frustrated murder suspects

BACOLOD City – Police served two separate warrants of arrest in Barangay Cabagnaan, La Castellana, Negros Occidental.

Officers from the La Castellana police station conducted the operations on Oct. 19.

The 48-year-old Jerry Ratin was caught on the strength of a warrant issued by Judge George Patriarca of the Regional Trial Court Branch 63 in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental on Oct. 19.

Ratin was accused of rape.

Police also nabbed the frustrated murder suspect Renante Gallego, 56, in the same village.

Gallego was arrested on the strength of a warrant issued by Judge Fernando Elumba of the same court and branch on Sept. 7, 2010.

Ratin and Gallego were detained at the La Castellana polic station lockup facility./PN