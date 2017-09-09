Police arrest rape suspect

ILOILO City – Around four years after he was charged, a rape suspect was arrested in Batan, Aklan yesterday.

The 23-year-old DJ Suminod – the No. 1 most wanted person in Batan – allegedly committed the crime in 2013, a police report showed.

Municipal police officers arrested Suminod in his house in Barangay Songcolan, Batan at around 7:16 a.m., the report stated.

They served him an arrest warrant issued by Judge Bienvenido Barrios of the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 (Kalibo). Judge Barrios did not grant him bail.

Suminod was taken to the Batan police station where he was detained./PN