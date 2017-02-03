Post-Valdez Lady Eagles begins UAAP battle today

MANILA – The Ateneo Lady Eagles begins a fresh era without volley star Alyssa Valdez when it faces the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses at the start of UAAP Season 79 women’s volleyball tournament today at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Eagles-Golden Tigresses matchup starts at 4 p.m. after the battle between the National University Lady Bulldogs and University of the East Lady Warriors at 2 p.m.

Despite losing Valdez after graduation, the Lady Eagles is still a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season with the return of Jhoanna Maraguinot, Julia Morado, Bea De Leon, Madeleine Madayag, Therese Gaston, Ana Gopico, and Kassandra Gequillana.

Also in the lineup of the Anusorn Bundit-mentored team are Michelle Morente, Negrense Giselle Tan, Deanna Wong, Ria Lo, Jamie Lavitoria and rookies Jules Samonte, and Kat Tolentino.

After missing the Final Four last year, the Golden Tigresses are eager to make an impact this year behind Ennajie Laure, Cherry Rondina, Marivic Meneses, Chlodia Cortez, Carla Sandoval, and Alexine Cabanos.

Others in the roster of head coach Emilio Reyes are Ilongga Shannen Palec, Bacolodnon Patricia Rasmo, Mary Pacres, Alina Bicar, Rica Rivera, and rookie Caitlyn Viray.

Following its success during the offseason, the Lady Bulldogs is also being tipped as one of the favored teams behind Jaja Santiago, Jorelle Singh and Aiko Urdas, while the Lady Warriors will be relying on Ilongga Shaya Adorador.

Meanwhile, defending champion De La Salle University Lady Spikers will begin its title defense against the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws on Sunday. Also meeting on that day are the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons and the Adamson Lady Falcons./PN