Poultry farms surrender chickens to cut losses

MANILA – Poultry farmers outside the 1-kilometer quarantine radius in San Luis, Pampanga surrendered their birds to the government for culling to cut losses and help stop the avian influenza outbreak from further spreading, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said Wednesday.

“‘Yung mga farmers outside the one kilometer have also offered na maisama na ang kanilang mga farms sa depopulation process,” Piñol told reporters in a press briefing in Quezon City.

This development has raised the number of birds to be culled to 600,000 from an earlier estimate of 200,000 within the quarantine zone, the Cabinet official said.

The Department of Agriculture will need about P52.8 million to compensate the affected farmers.

“I will ask the President for the immediate release of calamity funds,” Piñol said.

As of Tuesday, 36 farms volunteered to be part of the depopulation process, he noted.

“Kesa malugi … they decided to surrender their farms to the government … I also view this as a patriotic act of the poultry farmers,” Piñol said.

“Sabi nila kung makakatulong in containing the spread of the virus, they are willing to make sacrifices. Also, they found it hard to do business kasi hindi rin sila makakabenta ng kanilang mga produkto. So sabi nila rather than continuously feed our chickens and earn nothing, might as well surrender our farms to the government and allow our quarantine personnel to depopulate the farms,” he added.

As of Aug. 16, a total of 73,110 layered chickens, cocks, fighting cocks, and native chickens have been culled from both the commercial population and the backyard population.

WELCOME DEVELOPMENT

The Agriculture chief said that the 36 farms’ surrender of their fowls is a “welcome development” in the DA’s efforts to prevent the spread of bird flu.

“Kapag na depopulate din natin ‘yung seven-kilometer [area] that will serve as a buffer zone doon sa ating ground zero. Ibig sabihin kung ‘yung periphery malinis, ‘yung chances na mag-spread ‘yung virus outside the area will be lessened,” Piñol said.

The DA has asked assistance from the Philippine Army in culling around the 600,000 birds within the seven-kilometer controlled area in Pampanga.

“I have asked the Philippine army to provide us with additional warm bodies to help us in depopulating the farms because 600,000 is no mean job. In fact, hirap na hirap na ‘yung mga tao natin,” Piñol said.

Brigadier General Rodel Mairo Alarcon said at least 300 soldiers will be sent to the province on Thursday to assist in the cull of chicken, quail and ducks.

“The Philippines’ army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines is 100 percent in support of this effort,” Alarcon said.

Department of Health undersecretary Eric Tayag said that prophylactic Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) will be given to those involved in the anti-bird flu efforts to protect their health. (GMA News)