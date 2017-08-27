President Roxas mayor, ex- vice mayor in property row

ROXAS City – A complaint was filed against President Roxas mayor Receliste Escolin for alleged forcible entry and abuse of authority before the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas in Iloilo City.

Former vice mayor Alfonso Golero filed the complaint after Escolin initiated a land survey on a one-hectare lot in President Roxas owned by Luisa Locsin on Aug. 26.

“They showed no respect for the Locsin family. The family was not informed,” said Golero, Locsin’s land administrator.

Barangay officials and lot owners of areas surrounding the land were also uninformed about the survey, Golero added.

The lot was donated by Locsin to the local government in 1990, Escolin claimed.

“The Deed of Donation I hold is enough for me to conduct the survey,” said Escolin.

But Golero said the Deed was “bogus.”

“It (Deed of Donation) was not perfected and there was no annotation in the mother title of the land,” said Golero.

A few months back, Golero also filed a complaint against Escolin for forcible entry when the latter ordered the construction of the Rural Health Unit in the same lot.

“I only followed what Locsin and Golero agreed on upon signing the memorandum of agreement directing the construction of the Rural Health Unit in the area,” said Escolin.

Escolin said he will “fight for this matter and will let the court decide until the local government takes ownership of the donated property.”/PN