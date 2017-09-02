Prevendido death ‘a huge dent in Aklan drug trade’

KALIBO, Aklan – Senior Superintendent Lope Manlapaz, officer-in-charge of the Aklan Police Provincial Office, said the death of drug lord Richard “Buang” Prevendido will have a “huge impact” in the drug trade in Boracay and other parts of the province.

Manlapaz believed it will disrupt the province’s drug “supply and demand.”

“Sa mga nadadakip natin, sinasabing doon halos nanggagaling ang supply ng drugs sa Iloilo, kay Prevendido. [Siya ay] isa sa natitirang big-time drug lords sa region,” Manlapaz said.

Prevendido was killed in a police operation past 9 p.m. on Sept. 1 in Landheights Subdivision, Barangay Balabago, Jaro, Iloilo City.

Police were supposed to serve an arrest warrant when Prevendido and nephew Jason fired at them from a two-storey concrete house in the subdivision, said Senior Superintendent Marlon Tayaba, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office.

Police fired back resulting to the Prevendidos’ death.

Guns, sachets of shabu, bladed weapons, laptops, and cellular phones were recovered from the house.

Manlapaz said they will continue intensifying their antidrug campaigns in the province.

“Kahit namatay na si Prevendido, tuloy pa rin ang ating komunidad sa pagtulong upang mapababa ang antas ng droga sa Aklan,” he said.