ILOILO City – Ednie Jimena denied any knowledge on the whereabouts of his uncle Richard Prevendido, Western Visayas’ top drug suspect.

But Jimena — the No. 2 drug suspect in the region — pulled no punches when asked about the suspected drug lord from Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao district.

He said he “hated” his “insane” uncle.

“Buang na to sia. Wala na ako nâ gaano sa iya. Kontrahanay kami. Buang-buang na ’ya (He’s gone nuts. I don’t care about him anymore. I hate him. He’s insane),” he told radio station RMN-Iloilo.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-identified drug personality was known for his moniker “Buang.”

PDEA agents caught Jimena in front of the apartment he was renting in Salvador Estate, Parañaque City, Metro Manila on Tuesday.

He was charged with violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. His house in Bakhaw, Mandurriao was raided in October last year together with those of his uncle Prevendido and cousin Bonie Gregori.

Jimena was brought back to Iloilo City yesterday.

He said he does not know where Prevendido could be hiding; it has been a long time since they last had communication.

Jimena denied that he was into the illegal drug trade, saying he was venturing into an apartment business.

“Wala na, nag-untat na ’ko. Amo to nagsukô ko sa Tokhang. Nag-untat na ’ko ’ya (I have stopped engaging in the drug trade. That’s why I turned myself in during Tokhang),” he said in the radio interview, referring to the knock-and-appeal stage of Oplan Double Barrel, the police’s intensified antidrug campaign.

The PDEA remitted Jimena to Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 38 and then hauled him to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology-managed detention facility in Barangay Ungka, Jaro district.

“We will investigate him,” said Levi Ortiz, deputy director of the PDEA Region 6. They will verify whether or not Jimena was in the drug business while in Parañaque.

Jimena went in hiding after his Bakhaw house was raided, Ortiz said.

“Nagtago siya (Jimena) sa Parañaque pero mobile siya, at hindi namin siya maaksyunan agad kasi wala pa siyang (Jimena was moving around while in Parañaque, but we could not catch him without a) warrant of arrest,” said Ortiz.

It was only on Jan. 24 that the RTC Branch 38 issued the warrant./PN