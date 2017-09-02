Prevendido‘s death to end ’drug era’ in Iloilo City – Mabilog

Official statement of Iloilo City mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog on the police operation against drug lord Richard “Buang” Prevendido.

I commend our police for the successful neutralization of top drug lord Richard Prevendido in a raid conducted at his hide-out last night.

Our police forces from the regional, provincial and city offices patiently pursued leads and tips on the whereabouts of alias Buang for over a year.

We thank Ilonggos who helped our police ultimately track him down as he constantly moved from place to place to elude our authorities.

This legitimate police operation is proof that our local law enforcers are committed to bring order and justice in Western Visayas, and Iloilo City in particular.

We hope that with Prevendido gone, the illegal drug problem will be entirely minimized if not eliminated. But this will not mean we will be complacent. The Iloilo City Government together with the PNP and PDEA will continue with the war on illegal drugs, and will not stop until the battle is won.

Subong man ginamandu ko ang madasig nga pag release sang P500,000 kabahin sang P1-million reward money (ang P500,000 magahalin sa Provincial Government) para ihatag sa natungdan nga naghatag impormasyon sa mga pulis.

Prevendido’s death is an exclamation point that will put an end to the era of illegal drugs in Iloilo City.

Kabay pa nga masaradhan na ang kabanata nga ini kag indi na gid naton pagtugutan nga masulit pa./PN